Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
17.7K/2.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
70.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.6
Shares
22.5M
Outstanding
Scout Gaming Group AB provides gaming software. The company offers business to business fantasy sports and gaming solutions. It offers liquidity network for fantasy sports in Europe.

Scout Gaming Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Scout Gaming Group (SCTGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scout Gaming Group (OTCEM: SCTGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scout Gaming Group's (SCTGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Scout Gaming Group.

Q

What is the target price for Scout Gaming Group (SCTGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scout Gaming Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Scout Gaming Group (SCTGF)?

A

The stock price for Scout Gaming Group (OTCEM: SCTGF) is $3.1351 last updated Tue Sep 14 2021 15:44:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scout Gaming Group (SCTGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scout Gaming Group.

Q

When is Scout Gaming Group (OTCEM:SCTGF) reporting earnings?

A

Scout Gaming Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Scout Gaming Group (SCTGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scout Gaming Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Scout Gaming Group (SCTGF) operate in?

A

Scout Gaming Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.