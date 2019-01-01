QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.7 - 10.3
Mkt Cap
51.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.37
Shares
7.1M
Outstanding
ScoutCam Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing micro-endoscopic devices. It is specialized in the development of endosurgical tools, micro CMOS, CCD (charge-coupled device) video cameras, and imaging solutions.

ScoutCam Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ScoutCam (SCTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ScoutCam (OTCQB: SCTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ScoutCam's (SCTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ScoutCam.

Q

What is the target price for ScoutCam (SCTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ScoutCam

Q

Current Stock Price for ScoutCam (SCTC)?

A

The stock price for ScoutCam (OTCQB: SCTC) is $7.2 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:30:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ScoutCam (SCTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ScoutCam.

Q

When is ScoutCam (OTCQB:SCTC) reporting earnings?

A

ScoutCam does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ScoutCam (SCTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ScoutCam.

Q

What sector and industry does ScoutCam (SCTC) operate in?

A

ScoutCam is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.