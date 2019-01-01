QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
0.42/2.23%
52 Wk
18.7 - 66.85
Mkt Cap
5.9B
Payout Ratio
41.44
Open
-
P/E
20.15
EPS
27.14
Shares
312.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SCSK Corp is an information technology-based company in Japan. Its business involves the provision of IT infrastructure and solutions for applications in various markets. The IT Platform segment provides IT infrastructure construction-related services. Industrial Systems is concerned with infrastructure systems, information systems, and enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions. The Financial Systems segment provides various systems for the bank and non-bank customers. The Business Solutions segment renders customer relationship management and business intelligence.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SCSK Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SCSK (SCSKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SCSK (OTCPK: SCSKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SCSK's (SCSKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SCSK.

Q

What is the target price for SCSK (SCSKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SCSK

Q

Current Stock Price for SCSK (SCSKF)?

A

The stock price for SCSK (OTCPK: SCSKF) is $19.01 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 14:33:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SCSK (SCSKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SCSK.

Q

When is SCSK (OTCPK:SCSKF) reporting earnings?

A

SCSK does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SCSK (SCSKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SCSK.

Q

What sector and industry does SCSK (SCSKF) operate in?

A

SCSK is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.