ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Southcrest Financial Gr
(OTC:SCSG)
11.75
00
Last update: 3:50PM
15 minutes delayed

Southcrest Financial Gr (OTC:SCSG), Dividends

Southcrest Financial Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Southcrest Financial Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.00%

Annual Dividend

$0.24

Last Dividend

May 6, 2021
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Southcrest Financial Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Southcrest Financial Gr (SCSG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southcrest Financial Gr. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on May 20, 2021.

Q
What date did I need to own Southcrest Financial Gr (SCSG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southcrest Financial Gr (SCSG). The last dividend payout was on May 20, 2021 and was $0.06

Q
How much per share is the next Southcrest Financial Gr (SCSG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southcrest Financial Gr (SCSG). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on May 20, 2021

Q
What is the dividend yield for Southcrest Financial Gr (OTC:SCSG)?
A

Southcrest Financial Gr has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Southcrest Financial Gr (SCSG) was $0.06 and was paid out next on May 20, 2021.

Browse dividends on all stocks.