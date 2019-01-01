Southcrest Financial Gr (OTC:SCSG), Dividends

Southcrest Financial Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Southcrest Financial Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Southcrest Financial Gr. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on May 20, 2021.
