Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 4:35PM
Southcrest Financial Group Inc is a bank holding company whose business activity is the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary banks. The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services.

Southcrest Financial Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southcrest Financial Gr (SCSG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southcrest Financial Gr (OTC: SCSG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Southcrest Financial Gr's (SCSG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Southcrest Financial Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Southcrest Financial Gr (SCSG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Southcrest Financial Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Southcrest Financial Gr (SCSG)?

A

The stock price for Southcrest Financial Gr (OTC: SCSG) is $11.75 last updated Fri Jul 30 2021 19:50:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southcrest Financial Gr (SCSG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 20, 2021 to stockholders of record on May 5, 2021.

Q

When is Southcrest Financial Gr (OTC:SCSG) reporting earnings?

A

Southcrest Financial Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Southcrest Financial Gr (SCSG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southcrest Financial Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Southcrest Financial Gr (SCSG) operate in?

A

Southcrest Financial Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.