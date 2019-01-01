ScreenPro Security Inc is a Screening and Medical Technology company. It provides turnkey screening solutions with its alerting software, GoStop. Its unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with Labs in Vancouver & Ontario allows the company to be a nationwide provider of full-service testing solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro has its nursing professionals and access to high-quality PPEs to ensure that its clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. GoStop's passport was developed with a privacy-preserving approach that will enable individuals to use the alerting software and downloadable app with authentication certificates. The alerts can be scheduled and can be used also for vaccine schedules.