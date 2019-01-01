ñol

Scores Holding
(OTCEM:SCRH)
0.0015
00
Last update: 3:34PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.01
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding62.4M / 165.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 200K
Mkt Cap247.8K
P/E3.78
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Scores Holding (OTC:SCRH), Key Statistics

Scores Holding (OTC: SCRH) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
580.9K
Trailing P/E
3.78
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
12
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.38
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
26.47%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.35
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
736.7K
Total Assets
88.4K
Total Liabilities
736.7K
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
19.8%
EBIT Margin
22.4%
EBITDA Margin
22.4%
Operating Margin
22.4%