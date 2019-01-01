ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
School Specialty
(OTCEM:SCOO)
0.0001
00
At close: Mar 21
0.18
0.1799[179900.00%]
PreMarket: 9:11AM EDT
15 minutes delayed

School Specialty (OTC:SCOO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

School Specialty reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$91M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of School Specialty using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

School Specialty Questions & Answers

Q
When is School Specialty (OTCEM:SCOO) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for School Specialty

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for School Specialty (OTCEM:SCOO)?
A

There are no earnings for School Specialty

Q
What were School Specialty’s (OTCEM:SCOO) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for School Specialty

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.