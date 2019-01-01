Superconductor Technologies Inc (OTC:SCON), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Inc
Superconductor Technologies Inc Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Superconductor Technologies Inc (OTC: SCON) was reported by Rodman & Renshaw on April 6, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting SCON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.21% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Superconductor Technologies Inc (OTC: SCON) was provided by Rodman & Renshaw, and Superconductor Technologies Inc upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Superconductor Technologies Inc, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Superconductor Technologies Inc was filed on April 6, 2017 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 6, 2018.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Superconductor Technologies Inc (SCON) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $3.00. The current price Superconductor Technologies Inc (SCON) is trading at is $2.65, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
