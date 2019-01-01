QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components

Superconductor Technologies Inc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Superconductor Technologies Inc (SCON) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Superconductor Technologies Inc (OTC: SCON) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Superconductor Technologies Inc's (SCON) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Q

What is the target price for Superconductor Technologies Inc (SCON) stock?

A

The latest price target for Superconductor Technologies Inc (OTC: SCON) was reported by Rodman & Renshaw on April 6, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting SCON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.21% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Superconductor Technologies Inc (SCON)?

A

The stock price for Superconductor Technologies Inc (OTC: SCON) is $2.65 last updated Wed Sep 08 2021 19:41:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Superconductor Technologies Inc (SCON) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Q

When is Superconductor Technologies Inc (OTC:SCON) reporting earnings?

A

Superconductor Technologies Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Superconductor Technologies Inc (SCON) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does Superconductor Technologies Inc (SCON) operate in?

A

Superconductor Technologies Inc is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTC.