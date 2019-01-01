QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sativa Wellness Group Inc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sativa Wellness Group Inc (SCNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sativa Wellness Group Inc (OTC: SCNNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sativa Wellness Group Inc's (SCNNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sativa Wellness Group Inc.

Q

What is the target price for Sativa Wellness Group Inc (SCNNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sativa Wellness Group Inc

Q

Current Stock Price for Sativa Wellness Group Inc (SCNNF)?

A

The stock price for Sativa Wellness Group Inc (OTC: SCNNF) is $0.0498 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 20:23:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sativa Wellness Group Inc (SCNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sativa Wellness Group Inc.

Q

When is Sativa Wellness Group Inc (OTC:SCNNF) reporting earnings?

A

Sativa Wellness Group Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sativa Wellness Group Inc (SCNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sativa Wellness Group Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does Sativa Wellness Group Inc (SCNNF) operate in?

A

Sativa Wellness Group Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.