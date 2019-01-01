ñol

Swisscom
(OTCPK:SCMWY)
59.08
00
At close: Jun 1
60.82
1.7400[2.95%]
PreMarket: 8:31AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low54.3 - 61.42
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 518M
Vol / Avg.- / 10.6K
Mkt Cap30.6B
P/E17.87
50d Avg. Price59.27
Div / Yield2.37/4.01%
Payout Ratio69.03
EPS0.86
Total Float-

Swisscom (OTC:SCMWY), Key Statistics

Swisscom (OTC: SCMWY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
32.3B
Trailing P/E
17.87
Forward P/E
19.27
PE Ratio (TTM)
20.54
PEG Ratio (TTM)
11.47
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.63
Price / Book (mrq)
2.61
Price / EBITDA
6.58
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.95
Earnings Yield
5.59%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.3
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
22.65
Tangible Book value per share
8.73
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
13.6B
Total Assets
24.9B
Total Liabilities
13.6B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.18
Gross Margin
79.05%
Net Margin
10.46%
EBIT Margin
14.26%
EBITDA Margin
34.93%
Operating Margin
14.93%