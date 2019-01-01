Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM), Key Statistics

ñol

Stellus Cap Investment
(NYSE:SCM)
12.87
00
At close: Jun 1
13.00
0.1300[1.01%]
PreMarket: 8:17AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.1 - 14.74
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding18.5M / 19.5M
Vol / Avg.0K / 67K
Mkt Cap251.6M
P/E7.4
50d Avg. Price13.49
Div / Yield1.12/8.70%
Payout Ratio62.05
EPS0.27
Total Float18.5M

Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE: SCM) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
7.4
Forward P/E
11.49
PE Ratio (TTM)
7.4
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
5.94
Price / Book (mrq)
0.88
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
13.52%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.67
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
14.58
Tangible Book value per share
14.58
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
581.6M
Total Assets
866.7M
Total Liabilities
581.6M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.06
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
75.89%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -