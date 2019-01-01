QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Broadscale Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Broadscale Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Broadscale Acquisition (SCLEW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ: SCLEW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Broadscale Acquisition's (SCLEW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Broadscale Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Broadscale Acquisition (SCLEW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Broadscale Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Broadscale Acquisition (SCLEW)?

A

The stock price for Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ: SCLEW) is $0.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Broadscale Acquisition (SCLEW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Broadscale Acquisition.

Q

When is Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLEW) reporting earnings?

A

Broadscale Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Broadscale Acquisition (SCLEW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Broadscale Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Broadscale Acquisition (SCLEW) operate in?

A

Broadscale Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.