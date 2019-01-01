ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Sands China
(OTCPK:SCHYY)
18.79
00
At close: Jun 1
18.20
-0.5900[-3.14%]
PreMarket: 4:17PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low17.32 - 45.83
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 809.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 99.2K
Mkt Cap15.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price21.67
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.66
Total Float-

Sands China (OTC:SCHYY), Dividends

Sands China issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Sands China generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Feb 14, 2013
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Sands China Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Sands China (SCHYY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sands China.

Q
What date did I need to own Sands China (SCHYY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sands China.

Q
How much per share is the next Sands China (SCHYY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Sands China (SCHYY) will be on February 12, 2013 and will be $0.81

Q
What is the dividend yield for Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sands China.

Browse dividends on all stocks.