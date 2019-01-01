Suncity Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The group has four segments - Property development, this segment develops and sells office premises, residential and retail properties; Property leasing, this segment leases retail properties to generate rental and management fee income and to gain the capital appreciation in the properties' values in the long term; Hotel and integrated resort management and consultancy services, this segment provides hotel and integrated resort management and consultancy services to generate service income; and Travel agency services, this segment provides travel agency services to generate service income. The group operates mainly in the People's Republic of China and Macau.