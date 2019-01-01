QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Shoucheng Holdings Ltd is engaged in the operation and management of car parking assets; and the management of private funds oriented towards urban development. Its segment comprises of Parking business; Fund management; and Others. The parking business segment that derives the majority of revenue engages in the management and operations of car parking assets. The Fund management segment engages in management of private funds.

Shoucheng Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shoucheng Holdings (SCGEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shoucheng Holdings (OTCPK: SCGEY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Shoucheng Holdings's (SCGEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shoucheng Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Shoucheng Holdings (SCGEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shoucheng Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Shoucheng Holdings (SCGEY)?

A

The stock price for Shoucheng Holdings (OTCPK: SCGEY) is $11 last updated Tue Jan 05 2021 14:37:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shoucheng Holdings (SCGEY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 21, 2009.

Q

When is Shoucheng Holdings (OTCPK:SCGEY) reporting earnings?

A

Shoucheng Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shoucheng Holdings (SCGEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shoucheng Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Shoucheng Holdings (SCGEY) operate in?

A

Shoucheng Holdings is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.