ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Spot Coffee (Canada)
(OTCPK:SCFFF)
0.0492
00
At close: Jun 1
0.014
-0.0352[-71.54%]
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.02 - 0.05
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 159.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 83K
Mkt Cap7.9M
P/E18.6
50d Avg. Price0.03
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Spot Coffee (Canada) (OTC:SCFFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Spot Coffee (Canada) reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$1.8M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Spot Coffee (Canada) using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Spot Coffee (Canada) Questions & Answers

Q
When is Spot Coffee (Canada) (OTCPK:SCFFF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Spot Coffee (Canada)

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Spot Coffee (Canada) (OTCPK:SCFFF)?
A

There are no earnings for Spot Coffee (Canada)

Q
What were Spot Coffee (Canada)’s (OTCPK:SCFFF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Spot Coffee (Canada)

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.