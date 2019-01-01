QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
555.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Scholar Education Group is engaged in the business of providing after-school tutoring services.It offers a comprehensive suite of after-school education services through academic preparation program and early primary education program. Further, it offers classes to students in Grade One through Grade 12 in school academic subjects with a focus on helping students improve their school academic performance and preparing them for entrance exams for middle school, high school and universities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Scholar Education Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Scholar Education (SCEDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scholar Education (OTCGM: SCEDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scholar Education's (SCEDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Scholar Education.

Q

What is the target price for Scholar Education (SCEDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scholar Education

Q

Current Stock Price for Scholar Education (SCEDF)?

A

The stock price for Scholar Education (OTCGM: SCEDF) is $2.5096 last updated Thu Nov 05 2020 15:45:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scholar Education (SCEDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scholar Education.

Q

When is Scholar Education (OTCGM:SCEDF) reporting earnings?

A

Scholar Education does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Scholar Education (SCEDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scholar Education.

Q

What sector and industry does Scholar Education (SCEDF) operate in?

A

Scholar Education is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.