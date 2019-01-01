ñol

Lmp Capital & Income Fund
(NYSE:SCD)
13.99
-0.06[-0.43%]
At close: Jun 1
13.6207
-0.3693[-2.64%]
PreMarket: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.39 - 15.44
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 17.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 43.7K
Mkt Cap245.8M
P/E3.67
50d Avg. Price13.86
Div / Yield1.04/7.40%
Payout Ratio27.15
EPS-
Total Float-

Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD), Key Statistics

Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE: SCD) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
3.67
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
3.67
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.65
Price / Book (mrq)
0.88
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
27.26%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.22
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
16.04
Tangible Book value per share
16.04
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
62.8M
Total Assets
344.6M
Total Liabilities
62.8M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -