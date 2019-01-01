ñol

Lmp Capital & Income Fund
(NYSE:SCD)
13.99
-0.06[-0.43%]
At close: Jun 1
13.6207
-0.3693[-2.64%]
PreMarket: 4:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.39 - 15.44
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 17.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 43.7K
Mkt Cap245.8M
P/E3.67
50d Avg. Price13.86
Div / Yield1.04/7.40%
Payout Ratio27.15
EPS-
Total Float-

Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD), Dividends

Lmp Capital & Income Fund issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lmp Capital & Income Fund generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.28%

Annual Dividend

$1.04

Last Dividend

Mar 24

Next Dividend

Jun 22
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Lmp Capital & Income Fund Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lmp Capital & Income Fund (SCD) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 17, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 22, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Lmp Capital & Income Fund (SCD) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Lmp Capital & Income Fund ($SCD) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Lmp Capital & Income Fund (SCD) shares by June 23, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Lmp Capital & Income Fund (SCD) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Lmp Capital & Income Fund (SCD) will be on June 22, 2022 and will be $0.26

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD)?
A

The most current yield for Lmp Capital & Income Fund (SCD) is 7.91% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

