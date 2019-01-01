Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD), Dividends

Lmp Capital & Income Fund issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lmp Capital & Income Fund generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
Target’s next dividend was announced on May 17, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 22, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Lmp Capital & Income Fund ($SCD) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Lmp Capital & Income Fund (SCD) shares by June 23, 2022
The next dividend for Lmp Capital & Income Fund (SCD) will be on June 22, 2022 and will be $0.26
The most current yield for Lmp Capital & Income Fund (SCD) is 7.91% and is payable next on July 1, 2022
Browse dividends on all stocks.