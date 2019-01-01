Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO), Key Statistics

ñol

Southern Copper
(NYSE:SCCO)
61.95
-0.04[-0.06%]
At close: Jun 1
61.99
0.0400[0.06%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low53.36 - 79.32
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding85.2M / 773.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.3M
Mkt Cap47.9B
P/E14.02
50d Avg. Price66.73
Div / Yield5/8.07%
Payout Ratio81.45
EPS1.02
Total Float85.2M

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
52.1B
Trailing P/E
14.02
Forward P/E
31.65
PE Ratio (TTM)
14.02
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.29
Price / Book (mrq)
5.87
Price / EBITDA
6.86
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
7.46
Earnings Yield
7.13%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.88
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
10.56
Tangible Book value per share
10.38
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
9.7B
Total Assets
17.9B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.03
Gross Margin
54.62%
Net Margin
28.39%
EBIT Margin
53.78%
EBITDA Margin
60.89%
Operating Margin
53.19%