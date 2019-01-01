QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/17.3K
Div / Yield
0.26/21.22%
52 Wk
1.21 - 3.91
Mkt Cap
6.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
0.97
Shares
5.4B
Outstanding
Property developer Sunac China commenced operations in 2003 and listed on the Hong Kong exchange in 2010. Based in Tianjin, Sunac is geographically well diversified across China like many large-scale listed PRC developers, and into major cities including Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hainan. Sunac is founded by Sun Hongbin, major shareholder and chairman of the company that previously established Sunco Group and adopted a high leverage strategy, which Sunac also then embraced. On top of aggressive asset expansion in recent years, the significant acquisition of a stake in non-related business Leshi Internet, as well as the landmark portfolio acquisition of Dalian Wanda theme park assets on the back of a highly leveraged balance sheet, have also garnered much market attention.

Sunac China Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sunac China Hldgs (SCCCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sunac China Hldgs (OTCEM: SCCCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sunac China Hldgs's (SCCCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sunac China Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Sunac China Hldgs (SCCCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sunac China Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Sunac China Hldgs (SCCCF)?

A

The stock price for Sunac China Hldgs (OTCEM: SCCCF) is $1.210289 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:08:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sunac China Hldgs (SCCCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sunac China Hldgs.

Q

When is Sunac China Hldgs (OTCEM:SCCCF) reporting earnings?

A

Sunac China Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sunac China Hldgs (SCCCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sunac China Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Sunac China Hldgs (SCCCF) operate in?

A

Sunac China Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.