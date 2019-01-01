ñol

Sleep Country Canada
(OTCPK:SCCAF)
21.25
00
At close: Jun 1
21.5422
0.2922[1.38%]
PreMarket: 4:55PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low19.64 - 31.56
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 37M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.4K
Mkt Cap785.3M
P/E10.19
50d Avg. Price21.32
Div / Yield0.68/3.18%
Payout Ratio29.55
EPS0.5
Total Float-

Sleep Country Canada (OTC:SCCAF), Key Statistics

Sleep Country Canada (OTC: SCCAF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.1B
Trailing P/E
10.19
Forward P/E
8.61
PE Ratio (TTM)
10.33
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.06
Price / Book (mrq)
2.4
Price / EBITDA
4.69
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.39
Earnings Yield
9.83%
Price change 1 M
1.04
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
8.88
Tangible Book value per share
-1.49
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
558M
Total Assets
978.7M
Total Liabilities
558M
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.12
Gross Margin
34.6%
Net Margin
8.89%
EBIT Margin
14.07%
EBITDA Margin
21.67%
Operating Margin
13.77%