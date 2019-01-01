ñol

Svenska Cellulosa
(OTCPK:SCABY)
18.75
00
At close: May 23
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low16 - 18.85
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 702.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.3K
Mkt Cap13.2B
P/E18.19
50d Avg. Price18.63
Div / Yield0.34/1.83%
Payout Ratio31.56
EPS2.51
Total Float-

Svenska Cellulosa (OTC:SCABY), Key Statistics

Svenska Cellulosa (OTC: SCABY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
12.5B
Trailing P/E
18.19
Forward P/E
26.95
PE Ratio (TTM)
18.19
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
6.54
Price / Book (mrq)
1.56
Price / EBITDA
12.43
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
11.95
Earnings Yield
5.48%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
12.03
Tangible Book value per share
11.92
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
38.1B
Total Assets
120.7B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.19
Gross Margin
83.27%
Net Margin
35.09%
EBIT Margin
30.05%
EBITDA Margin
37.73%
Operating Margin
30.05%