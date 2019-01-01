QQQ
Range
4.15 - 4.25
Vol / Avg.
1.3K/2K
Div / Yield
0.42/10.00%
52 Wk
2.75 - 5.16
Mkt Cap
11.7B
Payout Ratio
23.86
Open
4.25
P/E
4.03
Shares
2.8B
Outstanding
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd is a South Africa-focused mining company. The Group currently owns and operates five underground and surface gold operations in South Africa: the Cooke, DRDGOLD, Driefontein, and Kloof operations in the West Witwatersrand region, and the Beatrix Operation in the southern Free State province. In addition to mining, the company owns and manages extraction and processing facilities at its operations, where gold-bearing ore is treated and beneficiated to produce gold dore. The gold dore is further refined at Rand Refinery into gold bars with a purity of at least 99.5% and is then sold on international markets. Sibanye holds a 44% interest in Rand Refinery, global refiners of gold, and the largest in Africa. Rand Refinery markets gold to customers around the world.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sibanye Stillwater Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sibanye Stillwater (SBYSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sibanye Stillwater (OTCPK: SBYSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sibanye Stillwater's (SBYSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sibanye Stillwater.

Q

What is the target price for Sibanye Stillwater (SBYSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sibanye Stillwater

Q

Current Stock Price for Sibanye Stillwater (SBYSF)?

A

The stock price for Sibanye Stillwater (OTCPK: SBYSF) is $4.15 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:34:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sibanye Stillwater (SBYSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sibanye Stillwater.

Q

When is Sibanye Stillwater (OTCPK:SBYSF) reporting earnings?

A

Sibanye Stillwater does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sibanye Stillwater (SBYSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sibanye Stillwater.

Q

What sector and industry does Sibanye Stillwater (SBYSF) operate in?

A

Sibanye Stillwater is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.