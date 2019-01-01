QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.05
Shares
311.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SBS Transit Ltd is a scheduled bus service operator in Singapore. The company operates through two segments comprising Public Transport Services and Other Commercial Services. The Public Transport Services include income generated from the provision of bus and rail services to commuters travelling on public transport systems. The Other Commercial Services include income generated from advertisements on buses and trains and rental collection from commercial and shop space at bus interchanges and rail stations. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Public Transport Service segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SBS Transit Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SBS Transit (SBSTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SBS Transit (OTCPK: SBSTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SBS Transit's (SBSTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SBS Transit.

Q

What is the target price for SBS Transit (SBSTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SBS Transit

Q

Current Stock Price for SBS Transit (SBSTF)?

A

The stock price for SBS Transit (OTCPK: SBSTF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SBS Transit (SBSTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SBS Transit.

Q

When is SBS Transit (OTCPK:SBSTF) reporting earnings?

A

SBS Transit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SBS Transit (SBSTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SBS Transit.

Q

What sector and industry does SBS Transit (SBSTF) operate in?

A

SBS Transit is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.