Companhia De Saneamento
(NYSE:SBS)
9.415
-0.005[-0.05%]
At close: Jun 1
9.42
0.0050[0.05%]
PreMarket: 4:32PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.76 - 11.22
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 683.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.2M
Mkt Cap6.4B
P/E11.01
50d Avg. Price9.66
Div / Yield0.2/2.13%
Payout Ratio10.51
EPS1.43
Total Float-

Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS), Key Statistics

Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE: SBS) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
9.6B
Trailing P/E
11.01
Forward P/E
9.31
PE Ratio (TTM)
14.46
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.56
Price / Book (mrq)
1.18
Price / EBITDA
4.91
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
7.33
Earnings Yield
9.13%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.98
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
8.01
Tangible Book value per share
-3.4
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
28.2B
Total Assets
54.1B
Total Liabilities
28.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.96
Gross Margin
36.01%
Net Margin
20.03%
EBIT Margin
23.17%
EBITDA Margin
35.28%
Operating Margin
23.17%