QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Sberbank of Russia
(OTCPK:SBRCY)
0.52
00
At close: Mar 3
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.48 - 21.63
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 5.4B
Vol / Avg.- / 18.5M
Mkt Cap2.8B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS65.12
Total Float-

Sberbank of Russia (OTC:SBRCY), Dividends

Sberbank of Russia issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Sberbank of Russia generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Apr 12, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Sberbank of Russia Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Sberbank of Russia (SBRCY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sberbank of Russia.

Q
What date did I need to own Sberbank of Russia (SBRCY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sberbank of Russia (SBRCY). The last dividend payout was on July 8, 2011 and was $2.94

Q
How much per share is the next Sberbank of Russia (SBRCY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sberbank of Russia (SBRCY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.94 on July 8, 2011

Q
What is the dividend yield for Sberbank of Russia (OTCPK:SBRCY)?
A

The most current yield for Sberbank of Russia (SBRCY) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 8, 2011

