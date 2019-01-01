SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for SilverBow Resources
SilverBow Resources Questions & Answers
The latest price target for SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) was reported by Truist Securities on September 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $30.00 expecting SBOW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -27.40% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) was provided by Truist Securities, and SilverBow Resources upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of SilverBow Resources, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for SilverBow Resources was filed on September 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest SilverBow Resources (SBOW) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $22.00 to $30.00. The current price SilverBow Resources (SBOW) is trading at is $41.33, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.