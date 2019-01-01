QQQ
Range
12.2 - 12.55
Vol / Avg.
1.6K/1K
Div / Yield
0.28/2.25%
52 Wk
12.2 - 17.22
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
16.17
Open
12.2
P/E
17.87
EPS
0.14
Shares
123.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Stabilus SA is a European manufacturer of industrial spare parts and tools. Its range of products comprises locking and non-locking gas springs, dampers, and electric motor drives for use in automobiles. The company's major revenue contributor is Germany and operates across three geographical segments, namely EMEA, Americas and APAC.

Stabilus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stabilus (SBLUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stabilus (OTCPK: SBLUY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Stabilus's (SBLUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stabilus.

Q

What is the target price for Stabilus (SBLUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stabilus

Q

Current Stock Price for Stabilus (SBLUY)?

A

The stock price for Stabilus (OTCPK: SBLUY) is $12.55 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:33:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stabilus (SBLUY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stabilus.

Q

When is Stabilus (OTCPK:SBLUY) reporting earnings?

A

Stabilus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stabilus (SBLUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stabilus.

Q

What sector and industry does Stabilus (SBLUY) operate in?

A

Stabilus is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.