There is no Press for this Ticker
Sumner Bank & Trust is a bank holding provides banking and financial services. The company offers personal banking, business banking, personal mortgage and various other services such as card services and online banking.

Sumner Bank & Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sumner Bank & Trust (SBKT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sumner Bank & Trust (OTCEM: SBKT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sumner Bank & Trust's (SBKT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sumner Bank & Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Sumner Bank & Trust (SBKT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sumner Bank & Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Sumner Bank & Trust (SBKT)?

A

The stock price for Sumner Bank & Trust (OTCEM: SBKT) is $16.7 last updated Wed Mar 30 2016 17:53:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sumner Bank & Trust (SBKT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sumner Bank & Trust.

Q

When is Sumner Bank & Trust (OTCEM:SBKT) reporting earnings?

A

Sumner Bank & Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sumner Bank & Trust (SBKT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sumner Bank & Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Sumner Bank & Trust (SBKT) operate in?

A

Sumner Bank & Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.