Suncrest Bank provides banking products and services to customers located mainly in the Central Valley of California. The bank operates through full-service branches located in Visalia, Porterville, Kingsburg, Fresno, Yuba City, West Sacramento and Lodi, California. It generates the majority of its revenues by providing loans to customers mainly small and middle-market businesses and individuals. The company services include Checking, Money Market, Certificates of deposit, Cash Management, Credit Cards, Investment Real Estate Loans, Equipment Financing for Agribusiness, Development Loans and others.