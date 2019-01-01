QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/20K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.26 - 18.58
Mkt Cap
227.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.35
Shares
12.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 8:28AM
Suncrest Bank provides banking products and services to customers located mainly in the Central Valley of California. The bank operates through full-service branches located in Visalia, Porterville, Kingsburg, Fresno, Yuba City, West Sacramento and Lodi, California. It generates the majority of its revenues by providing loans to customers mainly small and middle-market businesses and individuals. The company services include Checking, Money Market, Certificates of deposit, Cash Management, Credit Cards, Investment Real Estate Loans, Equipment Financing for Agribusiness, Development Loans and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Suncrest Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Suncrest Bank (SBKK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Suncrest Bank (OTC: SBKK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Suncrest Bank's (SBKK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Suncrest Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Suncrest Bank (SBKK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Suncrest Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Suncrest Bank (SBKK)?

A

The stock price for Suncrest Bank (OTC: SBKK) is $18.58 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 20:52:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Suncrest Bank (SBKK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Suncrest Bank.

Q

When is Suncrest Bank (OTC:SBKK) reporting earnings?

A

Suncrest Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Suncrest Bank (SBKK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Suncrest Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Suncrest Bank (SBKK) operate in?

A

Suncrest Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.