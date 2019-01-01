ñol

Sandbridge X2
(NYSE:SBII)
9.77
00
At close: May 31
9.78
0.0100[0.10%]
PreMarket: 9:29AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.6 - 10.04
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding23.8M / 29.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 57.4K
Mkt Cap290.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.78
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.03
Total Float23.8M

Sandbridge X2 (NYSE:SBII), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Sandbridge X2 reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Sandbridge X2 using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Sandbridge X2 Questions & Answers

Q
When is Sandbridge X2 (NYSE:SBII) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Sandbridge X2

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sandbridge X2 (NYSE:SBII)?
A

There are no earnings for Sandbridge X2

Q
What were Sandbridge X2’s (NYSE:SBII) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Sandbridge X2

