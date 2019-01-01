ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Sino Biopharmaceutical
(OTCPK:SBHMY)
10.375
00
At close: May 2
17.29
6.9150[66.65%]
PreMarket: 9:20AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10.32 - 22.51
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 940.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.3K
Mkt Cap9.8B
P/E4.72
50d Avg. Price10.99
Div / Yield0.26/2.47%
Payout Ratio6.81
EPS0.99
Total Float-

Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTC:SBHMY), Dividends

Sino Biopharmaceutical issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Sino Biopharmaceutical generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.39%

Annual Dividend

$0.1019

Last Dividend

Sep 11, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Sino Biopharmaceutical Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBHMY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sino Biopharmaceutical. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on October 15, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBHMY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBHMY). The last dividend payout was on October 15, 2018 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBHMY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBHMY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on October 15, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCPK:SBHMY)?
A

Sino Biopharmaceutical has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBHMY) was $0.05 and was paid out next on October 15, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.