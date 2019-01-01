ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Schneider Electric
(OTCPK:SBGSY)
27.095
00
At close: Jun 1
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low25.57 - 40.45
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2.8B
Vol / Avg.- / 542.2K
Mkt Cap75.5B
P/E22.18
50d Avg. Price29.49
Div / Yield0.61/2.27%
Payout Ratio45.89
EPS-
Total Float-

Schneider Electric (OTC:SBGSY), Dividends

Schneider Electric issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Schneider Electric generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 21, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Schneider Electric Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Schneider Electric (SBGSY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Schneider Electric. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.34 on June 11, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Schneider Electric (SBGSY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Schneider Electric (SBGSY). The last dividend payout was on June 11, 2012 and was $0.34

Q
How much per share is the next Schneider Electric (SBGSY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Schneider Electric (SBGSY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.34 on June 11, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY)?
A

Schneider Electric has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Schneider Electric (SBGSY) was $0.34 and was paid out next on June 11, 2012.

Browse dividends on all stocks.