SB Finl Gr
(NASDAQ:SBFG)
17.78
-0.36[-1.98%]
At close: Jun 1
18.00
0.2200[1.24%]
PreMarket: 9:28AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low16.28 - 21.02
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding6.5M / 7.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 12.1K
Mkt Cap127.4M
P/E9.71
50d Avg. Price18.86
Div / Yield0.48/2.65%
Payout Ratio23.23
EPS0.4
Total Float6.5M

SB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SBFG), Dividends

SB Finl Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash SB Finl Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.42%

Annual Dividend

$0.48

Last Dividend

May 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data

SB Finl Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next SB Finl Gr (SBFG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SB Finl Gr. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on May 27, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own SB Finl Gr (SBFG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SB Finl Gr (SBFG). The last dividend payout was on May 27, 2022 and was $0.12

Q
How much per share is the next SB Finl Gr (SBFG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SB Finl Gr (SBFG). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on May 27, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for SB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SBFG)?
A

SB Finl Gr has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for SB Finl Gr (SBFG) was $0.12 and was paid out next on May 27, 2022.

