QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
SBM Offshore
(OTCPK:SBFFY)
15.86
00
At close: May 17
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low14.09 - 18.77
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 180.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap2.9B
P/E7.34
50d Avg. Price15.74
Div / Yield0.96/6.08%
Payout Ratio41.54
EPS-
Total Float-

SBM Offshore (OTC:SBFFY), Dividends

SBM Offshore issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash SBM Offshore generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 11, 2011
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

SBM Offshore Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next SBM Offshore (SBFFY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SBM Offshore. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.54 on June 24, 2011.

Q
What date did I need to own SBM Offshore (SBFFY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SBM Offshore (SBFFY). The last dividend payout was on June 24, 2011 and was $0.54

Q
How much per share is the next SBM Offshore (SBFFY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SBM Offshore (SBFFY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.54 on June 24, 2011

Q
What is the dividend yield for SBM Offshore (OTCPK:SBFFY)?
A

SBM Offshore has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for SBM Offshore (SBFFY) was $0.54 and was paid out next on June 24, 2011.

