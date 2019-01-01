SBM Offshore (OTC:SBFFY), Dividends

SBM Offshore issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash SBM Offshore generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for SBM Offshore. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.54 on June 24, 2011.
There are no upcoming dividends for SBM Offshore (SBFFY). The last dividend payout was on June 24, 2011 and was $0.54
There are no upcoming dividends for SBM Offshore (SBFFY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.54 on June 24, 2011
SBM Offshore has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for SBM Offshore (SBFFY) was $0.54 and was paid out next on June 24, 2011.
Browse dividends on all stocks.