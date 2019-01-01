SBM Offshore NV provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry over the full product lifecycle. The company engages in design, supply, installation, operation, and life extension of floating production, storage, and offloading, or FPSO, vessels. Vessels are either owned or operated by SBM and leased to clients or supplied on a turnkey basis. SBM also offers semisubmersibles, brownfield and offshore loading terminals, and a slew of other products. SBM's offshore value chain includes construction of FPSOs, offshore operations, and financing and leasing of facilities, all of which are offered globally.