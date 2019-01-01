QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Stanley Black & Decker Inc is a manufacturer of hand and power tools. The company operates three business segments: tools and storage, security, and industrial. Tools and storage, the largest segment by revenue, sells hand tools and power tools to professional end-users, distributors, retail consumers, and industrial customers. Security installs electronic security systems and provides electronic security services including alarm monitoring and video surveillance. Industrial sells engineered fastening products such as stud-welding systems, blind inserts and tools, and engineered plastic and mechanical fasteners. The largest end market is the United States of America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target