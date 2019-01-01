ñol

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC), Key Statistics

SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
50.4B
Trailing P/E
83.4
Forward P/E
80.65
PE Ratio (TTM)
70.99
PEG Ratio (TTM)
3.61
Price / Sales (ttm)
15.47
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
23.06
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
31.55
Earnings Yield
1.2%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.7
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
-50.31
Tangible Book value per share
-77.3
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
15.5B
Total Assets
10.1B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
75.33%
Net Margin
30.43%
EBIT Margin
52.05%
EBITDA Margin
80.17%
Operating Margin
37.15%