Safe Bulkers
(NYSE:SB)
4.83
-0.02[-0.41%]
At close: Jun 1
4.85
0.0200[0.41%]
PreMarket: 6:40PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.98 - 5.44
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding72.7M / 121.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.4M
Mkt Cap587.6M
P/E3.15
50d Avg. Price4.33
Div / Yield0.1/2.06%
Payout Ratio3.25
EPS0.28
Total Float72.7M

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), Key Statistics

Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
856.3M
Trailing P/E
3.15
Forward P/E
3.32
PE Ratio (TTM)
3.37
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.67
Price / Book (mrq)
0.83
Price / EBITDA
2.83
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.22
Earnings Yield
31.75%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.8
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
5.81
Tangible Book value per share
5.81
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
466.5M
Total Assets
1.2B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.71
Gross Margin
79.88%
Net Margin
43.24%
EBIT Margin
50.49%
EBITDA Margin
50.49%
Operating Margin
46.72%