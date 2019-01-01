QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
China Shianyun Group Corp Ltd engaged in the distribution of consumer goods in the People's Republic of China. The company formulates and distributes consumer goods such as herbal teas and beverage, health liquors, meal replacement products, eggs and cured meat produced by ecologically breeding methods in China. The company's reportable segments of business include Sale of Consumer Products and Regional Distribution Rights. Its major operations are conducted in China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Shianyun Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy China Shianyun Group (SAYC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Shianyun Group (OTCEM: SAYC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Shianyun Group's (SAYC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Shianyun Group.

Q

What is the target price for China Shianyun Group (SAYC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Shianyun Group

Q

Current Stock Price for China Shianyun Group (SAYC)?

A

The stock price for China Shianyun Group (OTCEM: SAYC) is $5.8 last updated Thu Dec 18 2014 15:33:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Shianyun Group (SAYC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Shianyun Group.

Q

When is China Shianyun Group (OTCEM:SAYC) reporting earnings?

A

China Shianyun Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Shianyun Group (SAYC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Shianyun Group.

Q

What sector and industry does China Shianyun Group (SAYC) operate in?

A

China Shianyun Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.