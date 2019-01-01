ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Shawcor
(OTCPK:SAWLF)
5.1786
00
At close: Jun 1
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.34 - 5.75
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 70.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 13K
Mkt Cap365.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.21
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.82
Total Float-

Shawcor (OTC:SAWLF), Dividends

Shawcor issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Shawcor generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Shawcor Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Shawcor (SAWLF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shawcor.

Q
What date did I need to own Shawcor (SAWLF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shawcor.

Q
How much per share is the next Shawcor (SAWLF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Shawcor (SAWLF) will be on August 15, 2006 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for Shawcor (OTCPK:SAWLF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shawcor.

Browse dividends on all stocks.