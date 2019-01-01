Shawcor (OTC:SAWLF), Dividends

Shawcor issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Shawcor generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Shawcor.
There are no upcoming dividends for Shawcor.
The next dividend for Shawcor (SAWLF) will be on August 15, 2006 and will be $0.05
There are no upcoming dividends for Shawcor.
Browse dividends on all stocks.