Range
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
52 Wk
1.28 - 1.91
Mkt Cap
5.2B
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
Shares
3.8B
Outstanding
AusNet Services is a diversified energy infrastructure business, operating Victoria's primary electricity transmission network, an electricity distribution network in eastern Victoria and a gas distribution network in western Victoria. Singapore Power owns 31% of AusNet, and China's State Grid owns 20%.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AusNet Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy AusNet Services (SAUNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AusNet Services (OTCPK: SAUNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AusNet Services's (SAUNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AusNet Services.

Q

What is the target price for AusNet Services (SAUNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AusNet Services

Q

Current Stock Price for AusNet Services (SAUNF)?

A

The stock price for AusNet Services (OTCPK: SAUNF) is $1.36 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 18:03:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AusNet Services (SAUNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AusNet Services.

Q

When is AusNet Services (OTCPK:SAUNF) reporting earnings?

A

AusNet Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AusNet Services (SAUNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AusNet Services.

Q

What sector and industry does AusNet Services (SAUNF) operate in?

A

AusNet Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.