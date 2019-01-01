Straumann Holding (OTC:SAUHY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Straumann Holding
Straumann Holding Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Straumann Holding (OTCPK: SAUHY) was reported by BNP Paribas on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting SAUHY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Straumann Holding (OTCPK: SAUHY) was provided by BNP Paribas, and Straumann Holding upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Straumann Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Straumann Holding was filed on July 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Straumann Holding (SAUHY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Straumann Holding (SAUHY) is trading at is $11.92, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
