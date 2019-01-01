Saratoga Investment Corp 6.00% Notes due 2027 (NYSE:SAT), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Saratoga Investment Corp 6.00% Notes due 2027
(NYSE:SAT)
24.4078
0.1078[0.44%]
At close: Jun 10

Saratoga Investment Corp 6.00% Notes due 2027 (NYSE: SAT)

Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets

Saratoga Investment Corp 6.00% Notes due 2027 Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Saratoga Investment Corp 6.00% Notes due 2027 (SAT) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Saratoga Investment Corp 6.00% Notes due 2027 (NYSE: SAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Saratoga Investment Corp 6.00% Notes due 2027's (SAT) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Saratoga Investment Corp 6.00% Notes due 2027.

Q
What is the target price for Saratoga Investment Corp 6.00% Notes due 2027 (SAT) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Saratoga Investment Corp 6.00% Notes due 2027

Q
Current Stock Price for Saratoga Investment Corp 6.00% Notes due 2027 (SAT)?
A

The stock price for Saratoga Investment Corp 6.00% Notes due 2027 (NYSE: SAT) is $24.4078 last updated June 10, 2022, 7:02 PM UTC.

Q
Does Saratoga Investment Corp 6.00% Notes due 2027 (SAT) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Saratoga Investment Corp 6.00% Notes due 2027.

Q
When is Saratoga Investment Corp 6.00% Notes due 2027 (NYSE:SAT) reporting earnings?
A

Saratoga Investment Corp 6.00% Notes due 2027 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Saratoga Investment Corp 6.00% Notes due 2027 (SAT) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Saratoga Investment Corp 6.00% Notes due 2027.

Q
What sector and industry does Saratoga Investment Corp 6.00% Notes due 2027 (SAT) operate in?
A

Saratoga Investment Corp 6.00% Notes due 2027 is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.