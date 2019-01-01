S.A.S. Dragon Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the distribution of electronic components and semiconductor products such as chipset solutions, display panels, memory chips, power supply system solutions, multimedia system solutions, PEMCO, IoT home automation solutions, light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions, and other premier solutions for a wide range of applications. Its geographical segments are Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, the United States, Singapore, India, Macao Special Administrative Region of China, Vietnam, and others.