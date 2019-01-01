QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.54 - 0.57
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
625.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
S.A.S. Dragon Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the distribution of electronic components and semiconductor products such as chipset solutions, display panels, memory chips, power supply system solutions, multimedia system solutions, PEMCO, IoT home automation solutions, light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions, and other premier solutions for a wide range of applications. Its geographical segments are Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, the United States, Singapore, India, Macao Special Administrative Region of China, Vietnam, and others.

S.A.S. Dragon Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy S.A.S. Dragon Holdings (SASEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of S.A.S. Dragon Holdings (OTCGM: SASEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are S.A.S. Dragon Holdings's (SASEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for S.A.S. Dragon Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for S.A.S. Dragon Holdings (SASEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for S.A.S. Dragon Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for S.A.S. Dragon Holdings (SASEF)?

A

The stock price for S.A.S. Dragon Holdings (OTCGM: SASEF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does S.A.S. Dragon Holdings (SASEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for S.A.S. Dragon Holdings.

Q

When is S.A.S. Dragon Holdings (OTCGM:SASEF) reporting earnings?

A

S.A.S. Dragon Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is S.A.S. Dragon Holdings (SASEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for S.A.S. Dragon Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does S.A.S. Dragon Holdings (SASEF) operate in?

A

S.A.S. Dragon Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.