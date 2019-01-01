QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/16K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
871.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.34
Shares
7.3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 6, 2021, 12:38PM
SAS AB is a Scandinavian airline that offers transportation to many domestic and international destinations. Its target audience is frequent business and leisure travelers, and the airline attempts to develop services that make travel easier. Loyalty programs coupled with new applications and bundled packages give customers increased access and various options to plan a trip. Passenger traffic throughout Denmark, Norway, and Sweden account for approximately one-third of total revenue, but the airline does have a worldwide reach. Partnerships with other airlines enhance their global destination network and help customers use different airlines at numerous airports.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SAS Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SAS (SASDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SAS (OTCGM: SASDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SAS's (SASDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SAS.

Q

What is the target price for SAS (SASDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SAS

Q

Current Stock Price for SAS (SASDF)?

A

The stock price for SAS (OTCGM: SASDF) is $0.12 last updated Thu Dec 23 2021 20:08:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SAS (SASDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SAS.

Q

When is SAS (OTCGM:SASDF) reporting earnings?

A

SAS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SAS (SASDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SAS.

Q

What sector and industry does SAS (SASDF) operate in?

A

SAS is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.