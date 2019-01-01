ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

(SASBQ), Quotes and News Summary

SASBQ

There is no Press for this Ticker
SAS AB is a Scandinavian airline that offers transportation to many domestic and international destinations. Its target audience is frequent business and leisure travelers, and the airline attempts to develop services that make travel easier. Loyalty programs coupled with new applications and bundled packages give customers increased access and various options to plan a trip. Passenger traffic throughout Denmark, Norway, and Sweden account for approximately one-third of total revenue, but the airline does have a worldwide reach. Partnerships with other airlines enhance their global destination network and help customers use different airlines at numerous airports.
Read More